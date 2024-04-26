Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

