Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 292.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

