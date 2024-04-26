Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $186,691,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
