OceanFirst Financial’s (OCFC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $19.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

