OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

