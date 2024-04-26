Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

OLPX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Olaplex by 96.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

