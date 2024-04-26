Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.66 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

