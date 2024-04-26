Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

