Oppenheimer Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $120.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

