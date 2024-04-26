Oppenheimer Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $4.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

