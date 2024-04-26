O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,054.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,097.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,014.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.94.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

