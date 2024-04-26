Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 44.39. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

