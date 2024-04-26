Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Osisko Mining Price Performance
Shares of OSK opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 44.39. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
