Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

