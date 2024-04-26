PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

