Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PSTX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
