Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 223,280 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

