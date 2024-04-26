PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

