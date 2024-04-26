PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $149.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

