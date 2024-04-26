Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:PRME opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.80. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 726.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

