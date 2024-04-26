Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.