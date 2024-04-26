Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
