Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.