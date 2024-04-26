Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Decreased by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

