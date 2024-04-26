Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $359,283,000 after purchasing an additional 448,548 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.