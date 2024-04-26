Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Increased by B. Riley

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,823 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 882,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,011 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $167,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

