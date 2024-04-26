Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Decreased by Griffin Securities (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,545 shares of company stock worth $4,458,430 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

