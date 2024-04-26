Raymond James Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after buying an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $305,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

