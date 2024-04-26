Raymond James Boosts Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.39 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

