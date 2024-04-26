Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.99.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.07 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

