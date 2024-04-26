Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.88 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.