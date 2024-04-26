Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.88 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,257 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.