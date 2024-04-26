Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of RRGB opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

