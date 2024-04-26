Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

