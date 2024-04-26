Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Relx Trading Down 0.8 %
Relx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.