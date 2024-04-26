Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,685,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,536,000 after buying an additional 1,075,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 103.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,591,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 808,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.