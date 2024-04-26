Robert W. Baird Increases ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $104.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.20.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. ASGN has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.