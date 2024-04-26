Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,182,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

