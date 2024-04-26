RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,348 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.