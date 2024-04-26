RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

