Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.45 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,545 shares of company stock worth $4,458,430. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

