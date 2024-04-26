SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 29.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98.
SeaChange International Company Profile
