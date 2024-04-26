Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834 in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

