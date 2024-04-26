Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 88.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.