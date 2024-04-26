Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 88.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

