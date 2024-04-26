SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.