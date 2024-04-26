SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
