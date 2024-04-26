SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

SM stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

