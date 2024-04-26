South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CRH were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth about $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth about $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth about $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

