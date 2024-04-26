South Dakota Investment Council Sells 900 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

