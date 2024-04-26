Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 126.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spire by 275.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 229,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

