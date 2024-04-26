StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INUV

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.33 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.