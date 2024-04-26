StockNews.com Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,980,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 249,832 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

