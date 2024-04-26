StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SVI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.