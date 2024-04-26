StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SVI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

