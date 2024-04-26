Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZKMY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 7,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

