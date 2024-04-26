Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $40.53. 220,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,415,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,108,673 shares of company stock worth $275,394,824. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

